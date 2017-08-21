The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
6 Things As Stupid As White People Protesting For Rights [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
The white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, was a shocking moment for a lot of Americans as they watched a violence and hateful rhetoric touted by a gathering of several different hate groups. The tragic event sparked a lot of different conversations, and a lot of laughter about the idea of white people protesting over their own (limitless) rights in America.

So, Special K put together a list of things that are just as ridiculous as white people protesting for rights. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos