6 Things As Stupid As White People Protesting For Rights [EXCLUSIVE]

The white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, was a shocking moment for a lot of Americans as they watched a violence and hateful rhetoric touted by a gathering of several different hate groups. The tragic event sparked a lot of different conversations, and a lot of laughter about the idea of white people protesting over their own (limitless) rights in America.

So, Special K put together a list of things that are just as ridiculous as white people protesting for rights. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

