SOLAR ECLIPSE: It’s Happening Today

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 6 hours ago
Unless you’re living under a rock, you probably know that the total solar eclipse is happening today (Monday).

Here are some quick facts:

  • The total eclipse can be seen from Oregon to South Carolina, starting at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.
  • Those who view the eclipse in the “path of totality” will see the moon completely cover the sun.
  • It will create what’s been called a “360-degree sunset,” in which the horizon will look like twilight in every direction.
  • It’s important to remember to protect your eyes during the eclipse, so don’t look directly at the sun without solar glasses or a solar filter.
  • Some experts are predicting that highways leading up to the path of the total eclipse could possibly be hit with record traffic jams, so leave early and drive carefully. (Space.com)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Enough with the eclipse already — who really cares?
  • This is historic. It’s one of the biggest astronomical events of the century.
  • What a relief —  a big news story that doesn’t involve Donald Trump.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

