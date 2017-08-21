Fasho Celebrity News
CONFEDERATE STATUES: University Of Texas Removes Four

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 7 hours ago
The University of Texas in Austin ordered work crews to remove four Confederate statues from the campus overnight.

University President Greg Fenves gave the order, saying the statues of Robert E. Leeand others were “symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism. The school blocked off the area so the very small group of protesters were kept away. After being taken down, the statues were moved to the Briscoe Center for American History on the university campus, a research center which collects historical artifacts. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • There was a heavy police presence, but no problems were reported.
  • Moving the statues to a a historical research center sounds like the right thing to do.
  • Who knew there were so many Confederate statues around the country?
