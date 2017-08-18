Fasho Celebrity News
Donjuanfasho Visits Fox 19! [VIDEO]

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
The Wiz’s own Don Juan Fasho visits Fox 19 to talk about the  Black Family Reunion & Rhythm on the River presented by The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin. Take a look below!

 

 

Don Juan Fasho's Bowling Party Hosted By Justine Skye (Pictures)

Photos