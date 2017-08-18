SZA: CTRL Tour Pushed Back

The launch of SZA‘s CTRL [pr: Control] tour has been pushed back “due to unforeseen circumstances,” a rep for the singer confirms.

The first three dates — Richmond, Virginia; Washington, DC; and New Haven, Connecticut — have been postponed. Fillmore Silver Spring, the venue she was scheduled to play last night (Thursday), announced the cancellation of the concert on Twitter earlier in the day.

Ticketholders for the Richmond date can attend a makeup show on Monday. Rescheduled dates for the other two stops are in the works but not yet announced.

SZA’s trek will now begin on Sunday at Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island.

Fasho Thoughts:

There are tons of moving parts and factors that can complicate a tour.

The CTRL tour, in support of her debut album of the same name, is set to bring her across the U.S. over the next few months.

Whatever happened to the show must go on?

I’ll take postponed over cancelled any day.

