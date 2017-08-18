Fasho Celebrity News
#Donjuanfasho WHITNEY HOUSTON: Documented

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
A trailer for the Whitney Houston documentary that will debut August 26th has been posted by ShowtimeCan I Be Me looks at the awesome talent and troubled life of the late diva.

Weaving together never-before-seen video, candid interviews and behind-the-scenes performance footage, this is a raw and uncensored portrait of Whitney Houston.

Five years after her drug-related death at age 48, the directors focus on Houston’s central dilemma: even though she had made a fortune and was recognized as one of the greatest voices ever, she still was unable to do what she wanted, either professionally or in her personal life.

Fasho  Thoughts:

  • This film was not authorized by Whitney’s family.
  • Director Nick Broomfield is known for his conspiracy theory films on the deaths ofKurt CobainBiggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.
  • The film investigates her sexuality — and whether or not longtime pal Robyn Crawfordwas also her lover.
  • Onetime bodyguard David Roberts is a key figure in the film.
