Donjuanfasho WHITNEY HOUSTON: Documented

A trailer for the Whitney Houston documentary that will debut August 26th has been posted by Showtime. Can I Be Me looks at the awesome talent and troubled life of the late diva.

Weaving together never-before-seen video, candid interviews and behind-the-scenes performance footage, this is a raw and uncensored portrait of Whitney Houston.

Five years after her drug-related death at age 48, the directors focus on Houston’s central dilemma: even though she had made a fortune and was recognized as one of the greatest voices ever, she still was unable to do what she wanted, either professionally or in her personal life.

Fasho Thoughts:

This film was not authorized by Whitney’s family.

Director Nick Broomfield is known for his conspiracy theory films on the deaths of Kurt Cobain , Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur .

is known for his conspiracy theory films on the deaths of , and . The film investigates her sexuality — and whether or not longtime pal Robyn Crawford was also her lover.

was also her lover. Onetime bodyguard David Roberts is a key figure in the film.

