Donjuanfasho WHITNEY HOUSTON: Documented

A trailer for the Whitney Houston documentary that will debut August 26th has been posted by Showtime. Can I Be Me looks at the awesome talent and troubled life of the late diva.
Weaving together never-before-seen video, candid interviews and behind-the-scenes performance footage, this is a raw and uncensored portrait of Whitney Houston.
Five years after her drug-related death at age 48, the directors focus on Houston’s central dilemma: even though she had made a fortune and was recognized as one of the greatest voices ever, she still was unable to do what she wanted, either professionally or in her personal life.
Fasho Thoughts:
- This film was not authorized by Whitney’s family.
- Director Nick Broomfield is known for his conspiracy theory films on the deaths ofKurt Cobain, Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.
- The film investigates her sexuality — and whether or not longtime pal Robyn Crawfordwas also her lover.
- Onetime bodyguard David Roberts is a key figure in the film.
