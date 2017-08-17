BARCELONA: Van Plows Into Crowd

Police in Barcelona, Spain say a van plowed into a crowd of people in a central area popular with tourists today (Thursday). “Dozens of injuries” have been reported.

FOX News and The New York Times report 13 dead and 50 injured. Police have only confirmed one. Also, a man is now in custody for the attack. They said the incident, which occurred in the Las Ramblas area of the Spanish city, appeared to be deliberate. The streets and the metro in the area have been closed down. CBS News reports that the driver of the van fled and two other armed men entered a nearby restaurant.

Barcelona police swiftly confirmed the crash as a “terrorist attack.”