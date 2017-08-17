Donjuanfasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD (Action)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice.
WHO’S IN IT? Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman
TRIVIA:
- The movie poster with Ryan Reynolds carrying Samuel L. Jackson is a parody of the poster for The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.
- The movie was partly shot in Amsterdam.
- The budget $30 million.
THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD: Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) exit a bus full of nuns. OC: two-fifty, easy. :13
LOGAN LUCKY (Action)
WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.
WHO’S IN IT? Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes
TRIVIA:
- Directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s 11).
- Behind the Candelabra was supposed to be Soderbergh’s last film, but he reportedly liked the script to Logan Lucky so much that he decided to direct it.
- Six NASCAR drivers appear in the film, including Carl Edwards, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.
LOGAN LUCKY: Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) tells his brother Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) he wants to pull off a heist during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. OC: …move the money. :38