#Donjuanfasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 3 hours ago
THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice.

WHO’S IN IT? Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman

TRIVIA:

  • The movie poster with Ryan Reynolds carrying Samuel L. Jackson is a parody of the poster for The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston.
  • The movie was partly shot in Amsterdam.
  • The budget $30 million.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD: Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) exit a bus full of nuns. OC: two-fifty, easy. :13

  

LOGAN LUCKY (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

WHO’S IN IT? Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes

TRIVIA:

  • Directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s 11).
  • Behind the Candelabra was supposed to be Soderbergh’s last film, but he reportedly liked the script to Logan Lucky so much that he decided to direct it.
  • Six NASCAR drivers appear in the film, including Carl Edwards, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

LOGAN LUCKY: Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) tells his brother Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) he wants to pull off a heist during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. OC: …move the money. :38

