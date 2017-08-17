Donjuanfasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice.

WHO’S IN IT? Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman

TRIVIA:

The movie poster with Ryan Reynolds carrying Samuel L. Jackson is a parody of the poster for The Bodyguard starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston .

starring and . The movie was partly shot in Amsterdam.

The budget $30 million.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD: Bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) exit a bus full of nuns. OC: two-fifty, easy. :13

LOGAN LUCKY (Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

WHO’S IN IT? Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes

TRIVIA:

Directed by Steven Soderbergh ( Ocean’s 11 ).

( ). Behind the Candelabra was supposed to be Soderbergh’s last film, but he reportedly liked the script to Logan Lucky so much that he decided to direct it.

was supposed to be Soderbergh’s last film, but he reportedly liked the script to so much that he decided to direct it. Six NASCAR drivers appear in the film, including Carl Edwards, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano.

LOGAN LUCKY: Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) tells his brother Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) he wants to pull off a heist during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. OC: …move the money. :38

