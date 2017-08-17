WTFasho DONALD TRUMP: Says Confederate Statues Should Stay

Donald Trump is speaking out about Confederate statues, calling their removal from various cities “sad” and “foolish.”

In a series of tweets this morning (Thursday), President Trump said, “Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments. You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!” He added, “Also the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

Since last weekend’s violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists and neo-Nazis protested the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, other Confederate statues have been removed from parks in cities like Baltimore; Durham, North Carolina and Lexington, Kentucky. (NBC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

Earlier in the week Trump said the decision to remove the statues should be left up to local governments.

Maybe the statues can be removed but placed into museums so people can still learn about the historical impact these figures had on the country.

He keeps equating Robert E. Lee with Washington and Jefferson, which has historians going crazy.

Who’s his history teacher, Betsy DeVos?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: