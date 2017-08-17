Fasho Celebrity News
CHARLOTTESVILLE: Massive Vigil In Honor Of Heather Heyer

The torches were replaced by candles Wednesday night, as hundred gathered at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville and other cities to remember Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday when a white nationalist plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

The vigils also lit up social media, as attendees posted photos and videos of the event where moments of silence were observed in honor of Heyer and the two Virginia state troopers who were killed in a helicopter crash as they provided surveillance on the white nationalist march.

Philadelphia; Akron, Ohio; Nassau, New York and other cities also staged vigils. (The Washington Post)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The white nationalists march has seemingly backfired, as the Confederate monuments they sought to save are being taken down all over the country as a reaction to last weekend’s incident.
  • Donald Trump is also taking a beating for his comments about Charlottesville.
  • It’s a shame that it took the death of an innocent woman to wake people up to this insanity.
  • Heather Heyer didn’t have to die and the monuments shouldn’t have to go — they’re a reminder of our history.
