LOTTERY: Powerball Jackpot Jumps Over Half-Billion

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 57 mins ago
There was no winner of last night’s Powerball jackpot and now Saturday night’s drawing is worth more than half-a-billion dollars.

Last night’s jackpot was worth more than $432 million, which was the ninth largest in Powerball history. The new jackpot, for now, stands at $510 million but could still go up before Saturday. The lump sum payout will be approximately $324 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states and people have a one-in-292 million chance of winning. (CBS News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Someone will eventually win. Why not you?
  • You’ve got to be in it to win.
  • You have people who believe they really have a chance to win and others who look at the odds and decide to keep the two bucks.
