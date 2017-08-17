LOTTERY: Powerball Jackpot Jumps Over Half-Billion

There was no winner of last night’s Powerball jackpot and now Saturday night’s drawing is worth more than half-a-billion dollars.
Last night’s jackpot was worth more than $432 million, which was the ninth largest in Powerball history. The new jackpot, for now, stands at $510 million but could still go up before Saturday. The lump sum payout will be approximately $324 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states and people have a one-in-292 million chance of winning. (CBS News)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Someone will eventually win. Why not you?
- You’ve got to be in it to win.
- You have people who believe they really have a chance to win and others who look at the odds and decide to keep the two bucks.
