Headkrack Gets Spirit’s Black Card Revoked In A Game Of “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Spirit was in the studio for a round of “5 On It” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Headkrack even managed to stump her with all of her brains, when he asked one of the easiest questions someone playing that game could ever hope for! It’s so bad, after her attempt, Rickey Smiley revokes her black card.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click on the audio player in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Headkrack Declares Himself, Juicy & Da Brat “5 On It” Winners [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Asks The Easiest “5 On It” Question Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mississippi Woman Rattles Off Ice Cube Movies With Ease In “Got 5 On It” [EXCLUSIVE]