Headkrack Gets Spirit’s Black Card Revoked In A Game Of “5 On It!” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 17 hours ago
Spirit was in the studio for a round of “5 On It” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Headkrack even managed to stump her with all of her brains, when he asked one of the easiest questions someone playing that game could ever hope for! It’s so bad, after her attempt, Rickey Smiley revokes her black card.

Click on the audio player in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

