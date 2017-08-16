LOCAL NEWS: Sylvester Stallone to Shoot Action Film in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Sylvester Stallone is set to star in a film that will be shot at the Ohio State Reformatory this fall.

Two crew members from the film spoke before Mansfield City Council members Tuesday night.

Council members learned most scenes of the film, titled Escape Plan 3, will be shot at the historic Ohio State Reformatory, also known as the Mansfield Reformatory.

The crew members said filming is projected to take place between Sept. 18 and Oct. 13.

The movie follows 2013’s Escape Plan and the yet-to-be-released Escape Plan 2, both of which also feature Stallone. Escape Plan 2 is slated to have a late 2018 or early 2019 release date.

Each of the films’ action-packed plots center around a prison break.

The film is currently scouting other filming locations in Mansfield, including office spaces and looking for extras.

