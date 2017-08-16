Fasho Celebrity News
LEBRON JAMES: Speaks Out About “So-Called President”

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 46 mins ago
LeBron James is using his platform as the most well-known sports figure in America to unite the country to take a stand against hate.

King James took some time last night at his annual LeBron James Family Foundation event at Cedar Point amusement park to discuss “the tragic things happening in Charlottesville.” He told the crowd, “the only way for us to be able to get better as a society and us to get better as people is love. And that’s the only way we’re going to be able to conquer something at the end of the day.”

He added, “It’s not about the guy that’s the so-called president of the United States, or whatever the case. It’s not about a teacher that you don’t feel like cares about what’s going on with you every day. It’s not about people that you just don’t feel like want to give the best energy and effort to you. It’s about us. It’s about us looking in the mirror. Kids all the way up to the adults. It’s about all of us looking in the mirror and saying, ‘What can we do better to help change?’ And if we can all do that and give 110 percent … then that’s all you can ask for.”

Earlier LeBron tweeted, “Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again!” (ESPN)

 

