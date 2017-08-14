What Black Twitter Is Saying About Insecure, Power & Games Of Thrones!!!

1. #InsecureHBO / LawrenceHive

Reactions to the latest episode of the HBO original series.

Here’s what people are saying:

Insecure stays being great week after week after week

I definitely thought they were gonna rob Lawrence

Aww, Lawrence realizing he ain’t about that life? he want that old bouch back?

Lawrence is living right now boy. Straight living!!!

Even if they are in an open marriage, you don’t smash the homie.

The code switching in the car —too real.

I spy Syd the Kid as the DJ at this party!

as the DJ at this party! Daniel is a freaking SCHNACK

Is Daniel’s beard a lacefront?

2. #GameOfThrones/#DemThrones/#ThronesYall

Reactions to the latest episode of the HBO fantasy drama.

Here’s what people are saying:

Sam screaming over Gilly while she tells him crucial info is the experience of every woman at every meeting ever

Clearly not emotionally stable because I’m crying at this Jon Snow and dragon meet and greet right now

I won’t be surprised if Little Finger has actually crossed the Wall and made an alliance with the Night King

Can someone please be ahead of Little Finger for once?

I gotta sit through watching Jon fight white walkers again when I almost blacked out during his last battle? Nope.

Last season it took 5 episodes to travel in Westeros now all we do is blink and they’re at their destination

3. #PowerStarz

Reactions to the latest episode of the Starz original series.

Here’s what people are saying:

Tariq was like…nope…not tryna be an accessory to murder today.

When you realize why Angela told Silver to tell Ghost it was Mike. Then you realize she’s a mastermind.

Angela knew .. she knew what she was doing telling Silver

Proctor, I thought you were one of us.