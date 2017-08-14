What Black Twitter Is Saying About Insecure, Power & Games Of Thrones!!!

1. #InsecureHBO / LawrenceHive
Reactions to the latest episode of the HBO original series.
Here’s what people are saying:
- Insecure stays being great week after week after week
- I definitely thought they were gonna rob Lawrence
- Aww, Lawrence realizing he ain’t about that life? he want that old bouch back?
- Lawrence is living right now boy. Straight living!!!
- Even if they are in an open marriage, you don’t smash the homie.
- The code switching in the car —too real.
- I spy Syd the Kid as the DJ at this party!
- Daniel is a freaking SCHNACK
- Is Daniel’s beard a lacefront?
2. #GameOfThrones/#DemThrones/#ThronesYall
Reactions to the latest episode of the HBO fantasy drama.
Here’s what people are saying:
- Sam screaming over Gilly while she tells him crucial info is the experience of every woman at every meeting ever
- Clearly not emotionally stable because I’m crying at this Jon Snow and dragon meet and greet right now
- I won’t be surprised if Little Finger has actually crossed the Wall and made an alliance with the Night King
- Can someone please be ahead of Little Finger for once?
- I gotta sit through watching Jon fight white walkers again when I almost blacked out during his last battle? Nope.
- Last season it took 5 episodes to travel in Westeros now all we do is blink and they’re at their destination
3. #PowerStarz
Reactions to the latest episode of the Starz original series.
Here’s what people are saying:
- Tariq was like…nope…not tryna be an accessory to murder today.
- When you realize why Angela told Silver to tell Ghost it was Mike. Then you realize she’s a mastermind.
- Angela knew .. she knew what she was doing telling Silver
- Proctor, I thought you were one of us.
HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn
10 photos Launch gallery
HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn
1. The Cast Of HBO’s New Series ‘Insecure.’Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 1 of 10
2. The Cast Of HBO’s New Series ‘Insecure.’Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 2 of 10
3. HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 3 of 10
4. BJ The Chicago Kid Performs At HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 4 of 10
5. Ms. Nix DJing At HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 5 of 10
6. HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 6 of 10
7. Kari Faux Performing At HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 7 of 10
8. HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 8 of 10
9. Kari Faux Enjoying The ‘Insecure’ Photo Booth.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 9 of 10
10. Issa Rae enjoying her ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours