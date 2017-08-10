Donjuanfasho Movies Opening This Week!!!

ANNABELLE: CREATION (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Several years after the tragic death of their daughter, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

WHO’S IN IT? Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia, Stephanie Sigman

TRIVIA:

This is a prequel to 2014’s Annabelle .

. This is the fourth film in The Conjuring film series.

film series. The real-life Annabelle doll was actually an Raggedy Ann doll.

The budget was $15 million.

ANNABELLE: CREATION: Janice (Talitha Bateman) tells Sister Charlotte (Stephanie Sigman) there’s a “different kind” of presence in the house. OC: …evil one. :35

THE GLASS CASTLE (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father.

WHO’S IN IT? Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts

TRIVIA:

Based on Jeannette Walls ‘s 2005 memoir of the same name.

‘s 2005 memoir of the same name. Jennifer Lawrence was in talks to star in the film.

was in talks to star in the film. It was shot in Welch, West Virginia.

THE GLASS CASTLE: Jeannette (Brie Larson) has lunch with her nomadic mother (Naomi Watts). OC: …sense of adventure? :26

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park.

WHO’S IN IT? Voices of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, Jackie Chan

TRIVIA:

A sequel to The Nut Job (2014).

(2014). The Nut Job earned $120.9 million.

earned $120.9 million. The sequel was originally scheduled to open on January 15th, 2016. The release date was changed two other times.