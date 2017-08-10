Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#Donjuanfasho Movies Opening This Week!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

ANNABELLE: CREATION (Horror)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Several years after the tragic death of their daughter, a dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage into their home, soon becoming the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle.

WHO’S IN IT? Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia, Stephanie Sigman

TRIVIA:

  • This is a prequel to 2014’s Annabelle.
  • This is the fourth film in The Conjuring film series.
  • The real-life Annabelle doll was actually an Raggedy Ann doll.
  • The budget was $15 million.

ANNABELLE: CREATION: Janice (Talitha Bateman) tells Sister Charlotte (Stephanie Sigman) there’s a “different kind” of presence in the house. OC: …evil one. :35

THE GLASS CASTLE (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A young girl comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who’s an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father.

WHO’S IN IT? Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts

TRIVIA:

  • Based on Jeannette Walls‘s 2005 memoir of the same name.
  • Jennifer Lawrence was in talks to star in the film.
  • It was shot in Welch, West Virginia.

 

THE GLASS CASTLE: Jeannette (Brie Larson) has lunch with her nomadic mother (Naomi Watts). OC: …sense of adventure? :26

 

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE (Animated)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Following the events of the first film, Surly and his friends must stop Oakton City’s mayor from destroying their home to make way for a dysfunctional amusement park.

WHO’S IN IT? Voices of Will Arnett, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, Jackie Chan

TRIVIA:

  • A sequel to The Nut Job (2014).
  • The Nut Job earned $120.9 million.
  • The sequel was originally scheduled to open on January 15th, 2016. The release date was changed two other times.

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

See Pictures From The “All Eyez On Me” Movie Screening!

23 photos Launch gallery

See Pictures From The “All Eyez On Me” Movie Screening!

Continue reading #Donjuanfasho Movies Opening This Week!!!

See Pictures From The “All Eyez On Me” Movie Screening!

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , movies , Opening , This , Week

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Brandy Gets Roasted For Saying Whitney Houston ‘Passed…
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
‘Detroit’ Movie Dragged To Hell For Being ‘Dangerous’
 19 hours ago
08.10.17
Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS…
 20 hours ago
08.10.17
Report: Florida Man Killed Defending Gay Friends From…
 23 hours ago
08.09.17
Usher Reportedly Speaks Out On Quantasia Sharpton’s Accusations
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
Spike Lee Announces Rally For Colin Kaepernick At…
 24 hours ago
08.09.17
The Family Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Begs…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Usher’s Insurance Company Reportedly Wants Nothing To Do…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
Quantasia Sharpton’s Lawyer Speaks Out On Reports That…
 1 day ago
08.09.17
‘Insecure’ Renewed For Season Three
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter Drags Her Mother On Social…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Here’s Why Amber Rose Is Facing A Lawsuit…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Boosie Badazz Isn’t Done Defending Himself After Comments…
 2 days ago
08.09.17
Photos