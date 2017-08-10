Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho RUSSIAN SPY PLANE: Flies Over White House

Posted 2 hours ago
A Russian spy plane made a low-altitude pass over the White House yesterday (Wednesday) and then headed north and flew over Bedminster, New Jersey where Donald Trump is vacationing.

The flight was conducted in accordance with the 1992 Open Skies Treaty, which allows each country to fly over the other’s territory, and was permitted by the U.S. State Department. Under the treaty, the countries have conducted a total of 165 flights. The reason for the treaty is to allow countries to gather information and aerial images of military facilities and other sensitive locations that are of particular concern to them. The unarmed jet also flew over air force bases in Ohio and Maryland.

Before the flights are conducted, the host country is given the flight plan and an escort accompanies the team aboard the plane to make sure it complies with the treaty. Also, any pictures taken must be shared with the host country. (Politico)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The treaty basically aims to ease other countries’ concerns about certain sensitive locations and gives the host country a chance to show that it’s being transparent and has nothing to hide.
  • It’s still hard to be comfortable with knowing that a Russian spy plane was flying over the country taking pictures.
  • It’s not a big deal. We fly over Moscow, too.
  • Whose bright idea was this?
