Weird News: Chinese Restaurant Frowned At For THIS Discount!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
Woman Measuring Breast With Tape Measure While Standing Against White Background

Yes. . .that’s a woman measuring her boob size and in the case of this Chinese Restaurant. . .there’s method to their madness!

Via Huffington Post:

The larger the breasts, the bigger the discount ― that’s the controversial promotion a restaurant in Zhejiang province, China, offered this month. The eatery, called Trendy Shrimp, prompted furore for its provocative price-cuts, which an incensed local called “discriminatory” and “vulgar.”

Trendy Shrimp, which is located in a mall in the city of Hangzhou, advertised the unusual discount in a poster placed outside the restaurant on July 31, the Qianjing Evening Post reported. 

The whole city is looking for BREASTS,” reads the placard, which features an accompanying image of animated female characters with varying breast sizes and a table showing how much of a price cut a woman would get based on her bra size. Continue reading [HERE].

