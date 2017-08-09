PLIES: Plea Deal In DUI Case

Plies managed to avoid a DUI by pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving.

The rapper was pulled over in January after Tampa cops caught him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. He refused to take a breath, urine or blood test, so his driver’s license was automatically yanked for a full year.

Under the plea deal, he’ll also pay a $500 fine. The good news is, despite the payout and loss of driving privileges, he’ll avoid jail time or community service. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Now what do I do with this basement full of Free Plies shirts I got printed up?

It goes without saying but driving under the influence is never a good idea.

He got off easy. Someone could have died or been seriously injured.

Guess he’s gonna be getting pretty familiar with the city’s Uber drivers.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: