PLIES: Plea Deal In DUI Case

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 59 mins ago
Plies managed to avoid a DUI by pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving.

The rapper was pulled over in January after Tampa cops caught him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. He refused to take a breath, urine or blood test, so his driver’s license was automatically yanked for a full year.

Under the plea deal, he’ll also pay a $500 fine. The good news is, despite the payout and loss of driving privileges, he’ll avoid jail time or community service. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Now what do I do with this basement full of Free Plies shirts I got printed up?
  • It goes without saying but driving under the influence is never a good idea.
  • He got off easy. Someone could have died or been seriously injured.
  • Guess he’s gonna be getting pretty familiar with the city’s Uber drivers.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

