PLIES: Plea Deal In DUI Case

Plies managed to avoid a DUI by pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless driving.
The rapper was pulled over in January after Tampa cops caught him driving the wrong way down a one-way street. He refused to take a breath, urine or blood test, so his driver’s license was automatically yanked for a full year.
Under the plea deal, he’ll also pay a $500 fine. The good news is, despite the payout and loss of driving privileges, he’ll avoid jail time or community service. (TMZ)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Now what do I do with this basement full of Free Plies shirts I got printed up?
- It goes without saying but driving under the influence is never a good idea.
- He got off easy. Someone could have died or been seriously injured.
- Guess he’s gonna be getting pretty familiar with the city’s Uber drivers.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours