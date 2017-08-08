SharifDKingShow Justine Skye Ft. Jeremih – “Back For More” (Video)

Justin Skye makes her cinematic video extra powerful with the add of Power Star Rotimi to act as her significant other in her “Back For More” visual. Roc Nation star Justine Skye hint on the key of loving someone fully before it’s gone. Watch Justine Skye and Rotimi build on their happiness until they hit a brick wall and she realizes it may be a better idea for her to be alone and enjoy her happiness. You can feel real chemistry when watching the “Back For More” clips. It seems as though both Justine Skye & Rotimi are owning the music and acting together. I could see them both sharing the big screen for future projects. Justine Skye’s back for more track features the popular Jeremih as well. Check the video below.
Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live
Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live
1. Kylie Jenner and Justine Skye hit up All Def Comedy Live, sponsored by Celsius.Source:Kass/Zy for The Brand Group 1 of 6
2. Mike Epps performs at All Def Comedy Live.Source:Kass/Zy for The Brand Group 2 of 6
3. Girls’ club!Source:Kass/Zy for The Brand Group 3 of 6
4. Mike Epps being the hilarious man that he is.Source:Kass/Zy for The Brand Group 4 of 6
5. Singer Mila J and a guest at All Def Comedy Live in L.A.Source:Kass/Zy for The Brand Group 5 of 6
6. Rapper Nya Lee at All Def Comedy Live.Source:Kass/Zy for The Brand Group 6 of 6
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingshow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchcat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow