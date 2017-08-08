SharifDKingShow Justine Skye Ft. Jeremih – “Back For More” (Video)

Justin Skye makes her cinematic video extra powerful with the add of Power Star Rotimi to act as her significant other in her “Back For More” visual. Roc Nation star Justine Skye hint on the key of loving someone fully before it’s gone. Watch Justine Skye and Rotimi build on their happiness until they hit a brick wall and she realizes it may be a better idea for her to be alone and enjoy her happiness. You can feel real chemistry when watching the “Back For More” clips. It seems as though both Justine Skye & Rotimi are owning the music and acting together. I could see them both sharing the big screen for future projects. Justine Skye’s back for more track features the popular Jeremih as well. Check the video below.

