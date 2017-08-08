Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingShow Justine Skye Ft. Jeremih – “Back For More” (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Justin Skye makes her cinematic video extra powerful with the add of Power Star Rotimi to act as her significant other in her “Back For More” visual. Roc Nation star Justine Skye hint on the key of loving someone fully before it’s gone. Watch Justine Skye and Rotimi build on their happiness until they hit a brick wall and she realizes it may be a better idea for her to be alone and enjoy her happiness. You can feel real chemistry when watching the “Back For More” clips. It seems as though both Justine Skye & Rotimi are owning  the music and acting together. I could see them both sharing the big screen for future projects. Justine Skye’s back for more track features the popular Jeremih as well. Check the video below.

 

 

Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live

6 photos Launch gallery

Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live

Continue reading #SharifDKingShow Justine Skye Ft. Jeremih – “Back For More” (Video)

Kylie Jenner, Justine Skye, & More Hit Up All Def Comedy Live

 

#FollowTheCrown:

Sharif

Source: Sharif D. King /  King Sharif

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingshow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchcat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow

101.1 The Wiz , Back For More , Green Dolphin , jeremih , justine skye , King Sharif , love , On Air With Sharif D. King , Power , roc nation , Rotimi , Sharif D. King , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King Show , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil Mama & Lance Gross TV One Drama…
 6 hours ago
08.08.17
Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
J. Cole Has Some Words For Anyone Against…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Beyoncé’s Fabulous Post-Baby Body Pics Are All You…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
Woman Who Spoke Out About Usher’s Herpes Allegations…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
WTF? Boosie Badazz Promises His Son Oral Sex…
 1 day ago
08.08.17
NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors That Her Husband…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Hosts The Cutest 50’s-Themed Baby Shower
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish & More Recreate An…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls…
 5 days ago
08.04.17
Photos