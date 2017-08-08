Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingShow Troy Ave – "Tonight" (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
The Dope Boy Troy returns with the “Tonight” visual off his Nupac project directed by White Ape Films. Troy Ave has been leaking tons of videos lately as he prepares us for the “Album Of The Summer.” Watch the visual below.

 

 

