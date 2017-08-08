MALIA OBAMA: Panics Over Lost iPhone

The Secret Service has a mini-national security crisis on their hands: 19-year-old Malia Obama lost her phone at Lollapalooza last weekend in Chicago.
Malia knows this is a big deal. She knows what photos and contacts are stored on her phone and she cannot afford to have them fall into the wrong hands.
The New York Post reports that the Secret Service accompanied Malia to get a replacement. A witness at the Apple Store said, “Things didn’t go exactly as planned. We couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone.”
The White House established the security protocols. Malia never memorized the passwords they gave her.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Perhaps she lost her phone while dancing wildly to The Killers.
- Malia starts Harvard next month. She took a gap year to be a production assistant with the Harvey Weinstein company.
- Maybe whoever has the phone doesn’t know that it belongs to the daughter of the former president.
Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowlad Rock Made In America
12 photos Launch gallery
Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowlad Rock Made In America
1. Chance Making It Happen1 of 12
2. J and Jordan2 of 12
3. All Love3 of 12
4. Obama On The Low4 of 12
5. All White5 of 12
6. Mr. Scott6 of 12
7. Desiigner In The Zone7 of 12
8. Truly Made In America8 of 12
9. Pres. Clinton9 of 12
10. Red For America10 of 12
11. Guitar Love11 of 12
12. Loving Lanez12 of 12
comments – Add Yours