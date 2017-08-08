Fasho Celebrity News
MALIA OBAMA: Panics Over Lost iPhone

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
The Secret Service has a mini-national security crisis on their hands: 19-year-old Malia Obama lost her phone at Lollapalooza last weekend in Chicago.

Malia knows this is a big deal. She knows what photos and contacts are stored on her phone and she cannot afford to have them fall into the wrong hands.

The New York Post reports that the Secret Service accompanied Malia to get a replacement. A witness at the Apple Store said, “Things didn’t go exactly as planned. We couldn’t immediately help her because she didn’t have the Apple ID or the password for the missing phone.”

The White House established the security protocols. Malia never memorized the passwords they gave her.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Perhaps she lost her phone while dancing wildly to The Killers.
  • Malia starts Harvard next month. She took a gap year to be a production assistant with the Harvey Weinstein company.
  • Maybe whoever has the phone doesn’t know that it belongs to the daughter of the former president.
Photos