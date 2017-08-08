Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho HBO: Scripts and Executive’s E-mails Leaked

Hackers are proving that they have successfully gotten into HBO’s servers by leaking sensitive data, including scripts for upcoming Game of Thrones episodes and unreleased episodes of other shows.

The attacker is demanding that HBO pay a ransom to prevent further leaks. In addition to the Game of Thrones scripts, the thieves released phone numbers and E-mail addresses for some of the show’s stars as well as a month’s worth of E-mails from a top HBO executive. Two unreleased episodes of Ballers and Room 104 were also released.

HBO says, “The forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of E-mails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our E-mail system as a whole has been compromised. We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident.” (The Hollywood Reporter)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The HBO hack is not expected to be as bad as the Sony hack in 2014.
  • HBO has to be very nervous. Right now they don’t know exactly what the hackers have.
  • It’s not known how much of a ransom is being demanded, but it has to be several million dollars.
  • Ransomware is super-scary, given how much of our lives now depends on machines.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

