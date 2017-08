50 Cent is always trolling lol.

With the annoucement that 50 will be joining the BET family for an upcoming show called 50 Central, in 50 Cent fashion he made it clear that he’s coming to have the #1 show not only on Starz but BET too!

Remember that other show that thought they were in competition with POWER, what happened to it? I don't hear anyone talking shit anymore. 😆Now I'm gonna take over BET. LOL #50Centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 6, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Oop! #GabrielUnion and #50Cent 👀 #CelebrityClapbacks (View earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

You keep it up I'm a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain't gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

50 Cent is just being… 50 cent. Even though I do agree with Gabby, was her opinion needed?

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: