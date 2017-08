BLINDSPOT returns for a high-octane Season Two with even more mystery and action! Own BLINDSPOT: THE COMPLETE SECOND SEASON on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD now. The Blu-ray and DVD includes new bonus content including seven all-new featurettes, the 2016 Comic-Con Panel Bound and Gag Reel and Unaired Scenes!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: