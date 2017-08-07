Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#InsecureHBO Reactions To The Latest Episode Of The HBO Dramedy Series.

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Here’s what people are saying about Insecure:

  • Issa is me. Cracking awkward jokes during sex and everything.
  • This wine jug is making me so happy, love that the Carlo Rossi is back.
  • Bad night at the bar. Then your vibrator crashes. That’s a really bad night.
  • Issa is always wearing granny panties. That’s why Lawrence isn’t coming back
  • Issa willing to let her apartment burn down for the sake of a nut.
  • Damn, even Issa’s vibrator don’t wanna have sex with her.
  • Issa searching for a good battery is killing me right now.
  • Issa, it’s times like these you gotta take matters into your own hands.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn

10 photos Launch gallery

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn

Continue reading #InsecureHBO Reactions To The Latest Episode Of The HBO Dramedy Series.

HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn

#InsecureHBO , donjuanfasho , Dramedy , Episode , Fasho Celebrity News , hbo , Latest , Of , reactions , series , The , to

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Rumors That Her Husband…
 19 hours ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Hosts The Cutest 50’s-Themed Baby Shower
 19 hours ago
08.07.17
Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish & More Recreate An…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over…
 4 days ago
08.03.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special…
 4 days ago
08.03.17
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby…
 4 days ago
08.03.17
A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding…
 4 days ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls…
 4 days ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged With Stabbing Homeless…
 4 days ago
08.03.17
Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes
 4 days ago
08.03.17
Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against…
 4 days ago
08.03.17
Rap Legend The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder
 4 days ago
08.03.17
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 5 days ago
08.03.17
Photos