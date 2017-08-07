InsecureHBO Reactions To The Latest Episode Of The HBO Dramedy Series.

Here’s what people are saying about Insecure:

Issa is me. Cracking awkward jokes during sex and everything.

This wine jug is making me so happy, love that the Carlo Rossi is back.

Bad night at the bar. Then your vibrator crashes. That’s a really bad night.

Issa is always wearing granny panties. That’s why Lawrence isn’t coming back

Issa willing to let her apartment burn down for the sake of a nut.

Damn, even Issa’s vibrator don’t wanna have sex with her.

Issa searching for a good battery is killing me right now.

Issa, it’s times like these you gotta take matters into your own hands.