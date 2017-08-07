InsecureHBO Reactions To The Latest Episode Of The HBO Dramedy Series.

Here’s what people are saying about Insecure:
- Issa is me. Cracking awkward jokes during sex and everything.
- This wine jug is making me so happy, love that the Carlo Rossi is back.
- Bad night at the bar. Then your vibrator crashes. That’s a really bad night.
- Issa is always wearing granny panties. That’s why Lawrence isn’t coming back
- Issa willing to let her apartment burn down for the sake of a nut.
- Damn, even Issa’s vibrator don’t wanna have sex with her.
- Issa searching for a good battery is killing me right now.
- Issa, it’s times like these you gotta take matters into your own hands.
HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn
10 photos Launch gallery
HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn
1. The Cast Of HBO’s New Series ‘Insecure.’Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 1 of 10
2. The Cast Of HBO’s New Series ‘Insecure.’Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 2 of 10
3. HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 3 of 10
4. BJ The Chicago Kid Performs At HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 4 of 10
5. Ms. Nix DJing At HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 5 of 10
6. HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 6 of 10
7. Kari Faux Performing At HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 7 of 10
8. HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 8 of 10
9. Kari Faux Enjoying The ‘Insecure’ Photo Booth.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 9 of 10
10. Issa Rae enjoying her ‘Insecure’ Block Party In Brooklyn.Source:Dorothy Hong/ HBO 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours