OHIO STATE FAIR: Corrosion Caused Fatal Accident

Corrosion is being blamed for the deadly thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair last month.

One person was killed and several others were injured when a swinging pendulum-like ride broke off and sent riders flying through the air. An 18-year-old man was killed. The ride’s Dutch manufacturer is saying that excessive corrosion of a support beam likely caused the “catastrophic failure.” As a result of the accident, similar rides at other fairs around the country were shut down. (ABC News)

