OHIO STATE FAIR: Corrosion Caused Fatal Accident

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 4 hours ago
Corrosion is being blamed for the deadly thrill ride accident at the Ohio State Fair last month.

One person was killed and several others were injured when a swinging pendulum-like ride broke off and sent riders flying through the air. An 18-year-old man was killed. The ride’s Dutch manufacturer is saying that excessive corrosion of a support beam likely caused the “catastrophic failure.” As a result of the accident, similar rides at other fairs around the country were shut down. (ABC News)

fASHO tHOUGHTS:

  • Why wasn’t this noticed during the inspection?
  • A lot of these fair rides make people nervous.
  • There were 30,000 injuries associated with fair rides in 2016.
