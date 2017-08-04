SharifDKingShow Don Q Ft. PNB Rock & Fabolous – “Chasing These Bands” (Video)

Rap Fans had a blast with High Bridge The Label’s Don Q project “Corner Stories”. Don Q returns this time with a teaser to his new project “Corner Stories Reloaded” set to drop August 11th. Peep Don Q, PNB Rock, and Fabolous showing off the after effects of “Chasing The Bands”. Check the trio surrounded by models, a bunch of cash, all while flossing expensive jewelry in the Gerard Victor directed video below.

