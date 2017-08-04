50 CENT: Casting Call

Are you a skilled enough entertainer to impress a superstar like 50 Cent?
Curtis is hosting a casting call, according to the Power creator and actor’s overactive Instagram account. He’s looking for entertainers of all sorts, from animators, magicians and improv troupes to dancers, stand-ups and sketch artists. According to Fif, “This could be your big break.”
If you think you’ve got what it takes to impress Mr. Jackson, you have until September 1st to submit your work. For more information, check out 50Cent.com/talent.html. The submissions are for upcoming G-Unit Film and Television projects — with no details about specifics.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Submission instructions include things like “don’t send me trash, I only want to look at ONE example of your very best work,” and “Don’t send me weird conceptual stuff.”
- As for the magicians, 50 says, “Magic is for the most part a white people thing” so “if you have some experience doing magic and have found a way to make it organically urban or hip-hop,” he wants to see what you can do.
- Artists can apply too, but expect Curtis to be extra critical. He warns, “If you suck, please don’t send the link. If I actually take the time to watch it and it’s terrible, I might let everyone know how bad it is, which could kill your dreams.”
- A study says listening to music like 50’s “In Da Club” and Queen‘s “We Will Rock You” before an audition can help you get pumped up and land the role.
- They need to make these auditions into a show of their own. You know 50 would make a great TV judge.
