50 CENT: Casting Call

Are you a skilled enough entertainer to impress a superstar like 50 Cent?

Curtis is hosting a casting call, according to the Power creator and actor’s overactive Instagram account. He’s looking for entertainers of all sorts, from animators, magicians and improv troupes to dancers, stand-ups and sketch artists. According to Fif, “This could be your big break.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to impress Mr. Jackson, you have until September 1st to submit your work. For more information, check out 50Cent.com/talent.html. The submissions are for upcoming G-Unit Film and Television projects — with no details about specifics.

Fasho Thoughts: