Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

50 CENT: Casting Call

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

Are you a skilled enough entertainer to impress a superstar like 50 Cent?

Curtis is hosting a casting call, according to the Power creator and actor’s overactive Instagram account. He’s looking for entertainers of all sorts, from animators, magicians and improv troupes to dancers, stand-ups and sketch artists. According to Fif, “This could be your big break.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to impress Mr. Jackson, you have until September 1st to submit your work. For more information, check out 50Cent.com/talent.html. The submissions are for upcoming G-Unit Film and Television projects — with no details about specifics.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Submission instructions include things like “don’t send me trash, I only want to look at ONE example of your very best work,” and “Don’t send me weird conceptual stuff.”
  • As for the magicians, 50 says, “Magic is for the most part a white people thing” so “if you have some experience doing magic and have found a way to make it organically urban or hip-hop,” he wants to see what you can do.
  • Artists can apply too, but expect Curtis to be extra critical. He warns, “If you suck, please don’t send the link.  If I actually take the time to watch it and it’s terrible, I might let everyone know how bad it is, which could kill your dreams.”
  • A study says listening to music like 50’s “In Da Club” and Queen‘s “We Will Rock You” before an audition can help you get pumped up and land the role.
  • They need to make these auditions into a show of their own. You know 50 would make a great TV judge.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

15 photos Launch gallery

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

Continue reading 50 CENT: Casting Call

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

50 cent , call , Casting , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over…
 24 hours ago
08.03.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged With Stabbing Homeless…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rap Legend The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Photos