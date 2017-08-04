Fasho Celebrity News
USHER, GRACE MIGUEL: Standing Strong Despite STD Lawsuits

Usher and his wife Grace Miguel are standing strong in the face of a $20 million lawsuit targeting the singer for allegedly giving a woman herpes.

TMZ reports that Grace isn’t bothered by the allegations that Usher slept with a woman, known as Jane Doe, at least twice this year. His wife of two years knows the woman has a history of suing her hubby and was a close friend of his first wife, Tameka Foster. They think Jane Doe has a crush on Usher — but no genuine legal claim.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Maybe the woman suing is just hoping to embarrass Usher and make him pay to make the story go away — whether it’s true or not.
  • If the man’s wife doesn’t care, why does anyone else?
  • Even if the claims are bogus, the damage is done.
  • Tameka had a penchant for drama. Maybe that rubbed off on Jane Doe.
Photos