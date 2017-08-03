Promotional Content
Get Your Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil's Michael Jackson One Today!

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 1 hour ago
Kick off Fall with Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil! Hailed by Rolling Stone as “A virtual parade of ‘wow’ moments,” Michael Jackson ONE is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals that reflects the dynamic showmanship of the King of Pop, immersing the audience into the world of Michael’s music. Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil performs exclusively at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/mjone for great ticket deals now.

