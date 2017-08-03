Oprah Is Just As Self-conscience As The Rest Of Us

Oprah shares with us how human she really is. She opens up and speaks on weight loss and why she personally cannot and will not weigh over 200 pounds.

“In order for her to feel her best, she says she HAS to keep her weight down.

“For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that,” she told the New York Times magazine. “So all of the people who are saying, ‘Oh, I need to accept myself as a I am’ – I can’t accept myself if I’m over 200 pounds, because it’s too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.” – Love B Scott Go ahead and speak your truth!

