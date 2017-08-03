SharifDKingShow Khalid – “Young Dumb & Broke” (Video)

Khalid takes us back to what some would call the “Young Dumb & Broke” Days. The Leader of the Young American Teens Khalid paints the visual from a school days perspective where everyone earns their yearbook name. This video kicks off at the very end of a school year when there is nothing left to do but lounge, snack on pizza, sip water and clown around with your peers. Its a groovy visual with cameos from Dennis Haskins, who went by Mr. Belding on Saved By The Bell, who plays Khalid’s principal, Wayne Brady who plays as a janitor. There’s also All That star Rachael Leigh Cook who acts as a gracious teacher, and All That’s Kel Mitchell as the cafeteria worker with stellar dance moves. An all around high school staff and experience you would could never forget mashed up into 4 minutes and change. Watch the video below.

