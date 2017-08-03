SharifDKingShow Khalid – “Young Dumb & Broke” (Video)

Khalid takes us back to what some would call the “Young Dumb & Broke” Days. The Leader of the Young American Teens Khalid paints the visual from a school days perspective where everyone earns their yearbook name. This video kicks off at the very end of a school year when there is nothing left to do but lounge, snack on pizza, sip water and clown around with your peers. Its a groovy visual with cameos from Dennis Haskins, who went by Mr. Belding on Saved By The Bell, who plays Khalid’s principal, Wayne Brady who plays as a janitor. There’s also All That star Rachael Leigh Cook who acts as a gracious teacher, and All That’s Kel Mitchell as the cafeteria worker with stellar dance moves. An all around high school staff and experience you would could never forget mashed up into 4 minutes and change. Watch the video below.
Kahlid @ Who's Next STL
Kahlid @ Who's Next STL
1.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 1 of 100
2.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 2 of 100
3.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 3 of 100
4.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 4 of 100
5.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 5 of 100
6.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 6 of 100
7.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 7 of 100
8.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 8 of 100
9.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 9 of 100
10.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 10 of 100
11.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 11 of 100
12.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 12 of 100
13.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 13 of 100
14.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 14 of 100
15.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 15 of 100
16.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 16 of 100
17.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 17 of 100
18.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 18 of 100
19.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 19 of 100
20.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 20 of 100
21.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 21 of 100
22.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 22 of 100
23.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 23 of 100
24.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 24 of 100
25.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 25 of 100
26.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 26 of 100
27.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 27 of 100
28.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 28 of 100
29.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 29 of 100
30.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 30 of 100
31.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 31 of 100
32.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 32 of 100
33.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 33 of 100
34.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 34 of 100
35.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 35 of 100
36.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 36 of 100
37.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 37 of 100
38.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 38 of 100
39.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 39 of 100
40.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 40 of 100
41.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 41 of 100
42.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 42 of 100
43.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 43 of 100
44.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 44 of 100
45.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 45 of 100
46.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 46 of 100
47.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 47 of 100
48.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 48 of 100
49.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 49 of 100
50.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 50 of 100
51.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 51 of 100
52.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 52 of 100
53.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 53 of 100
54.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 54 of 100
55.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 55 of 100
56.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 56 of 100
57.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 57 of 100
58.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 58 of 100
59.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 59 of 100
60.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 60 of 100
61.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 61 of 100
62.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 62 of 100
63.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 63 of 100
64.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 64 of 100
65.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 65 of 100
66.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 66 of 100
67.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 67 of 100
68.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 68 of 100
69.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 69 of 100
70.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 70 of 100
71.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 71 of 100
72.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 72 of 100
73.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 73 of 100
74.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 74 of 100
75.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 75 of 100
76.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 76 of 100
77.Source:VICTORIA SAID IT/ RADIO ONE 77 of 100
78.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 78 of 100
79.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 79 of 100
80.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 80 of 100
81.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 81 of 100
82.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 82 of 100
83.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 83 of 100
84.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 84 of 100
85.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 85 of 100
86.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 86 of 100
87.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 87 of 100
88.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 88 of 100
89.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 89 of 100
90.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 90 of 100
91.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 91 of 100
92.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 92 of 100
93.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 93 of 100
94.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 94 of 100
95.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 95 of 100
96.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 96 of 100
97.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 97 of 100
98.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 98 of 100
99.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 99 of 100
100.Source:Mel Barber / Radio One 100 of 100
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow
http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow
Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow