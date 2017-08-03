SharifDKingShow Ty Dolla $ign Ft. Lil Wayne & The Dream – “Luv U Better” (Video)

Ty Dolla Sign has tapped Weezy and The Dream for the first single “Luv U Better” off the “Beach House 3” project which is on the way. Ty Dolla Sign is finishing out the summer with a splash like none other with the drop of his “Luv U Better” video. As part of the visual Ty Dolla Sign, The Dream and Lil Wayne link up for wavy Mansion party. You can catch Weezy and The Dream enjoying the festivities offer at the mansion party whil Ty Dolla Sign Focuses more on a specific thing. Watch the spectacular and swanky “Luv U Better” visual below.

YG, Jeremih, Sevyn Streeter and Trae Tha Truth all make cameos in “Love U Better,”

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Facebook.com/SharifDKingShow

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKingShow

Snapchat – SharifDKing SharifDKingShow