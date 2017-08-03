HE DARK TOWER (Fantasy / Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The last Gunslinger battles the Man in Black to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together.

WHO’S IN IT? Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Katheryn Winnick

Fasho TRIVIA:

Based on Stephen King ‘s Dark Tower series of novels.

‘s series of novels. At various times, J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard were both attached to direct. Nikolaj Arcel ended up with the job.

and were both attached to direct. ended up with the job. The movie is a sequel to the book series, picking up where the books end.

The budget was $60 million.

THE DARK TOWER: Idris Elba talks about the Legend of the Gunslinger. OC: …will be unleashed. :27

KIDNAP (Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A mother stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son.

WHO’S IN IT? Halle Berry, Sage Correa

Fasho TRIVIA:

The film was shot in 2014 and was initially scheduled for release on October 9th, 2015. But its studio, Relativity, had financial problems and the movie was eventually pulled from the schedule. Aviron Pictures then picked up the movie.

The budget was $21 million.

KIDNAP: Karla (Halle Berry) confronts the man who kidnapped her son. OC: …no matter what. :32

DETROIT (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Amid the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and as the Michigan National Guard patrolled the streets, three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel.

WHO’S IN IT? John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith

Fasho TRIVIA:

Based on the Algiers Motel incident during Detroit’s 1967 12th Street Riot.

Opened on July 28th in limited release.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker).

DETROIT: Dismukes (John Boyega) brings coffee to the National Guard. OC: …push it, man. :28