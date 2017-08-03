Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#Donjuanfasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 mins ago
Leave a comment

HE DARK TOWER (Fantasy / Action)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? The last Gunslinger battles the Man in Black to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together.

WHO’S IN IT? Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Katheryn Winnick

Fasho TRIVIA:

  • Based on Stephen King‘s Dark Tower series of novels.
  • At various times, J.J. Abrams and Ron Howard were both attached to direct. Nikolaj Arcel ended up with the job.
  • The movie is a sequel to the book series, picking up where the books end.
  • The budget was $60 million.

THE DARK TOWER: Idris Elba talks about the Legend of the Gunslinger. OC: …will be unleashed. :27

   

KIDNAP (Thriller)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? A mother stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son.

WHO’S IN IT? Halle Berry, Sage Correa

Fasho TRIVIA:

  • The film was shot in 2014 and was initially scheduled for release on October 9th, 2015. But its studio, Relativity, had financial problems and the movie was eventually pulled from the schedule. Aviron Pictures then picked up the movie.
  • The budget was $21 million.

 

KIDNAP: Karla (Halle Berry) confronts the man who kidnapped her son. OC: …no matter what. :32

 

    

DETROIT (Drama)

WHAT’S IT ABOUT? Amid the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and as the Michigan National Guard patrolled the streets, three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel.

WHO’S IN IT? John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith

Fasho TRIVIA:

  • Based on the Algiers Motel incident during Detroit’s 1967 12th Street Riot.
  • Opened on July 28th in limited release.
  • Directed by Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker).

 

DETROIT: Dismukes (John Boyega) brings coffee to the National Guard. OC: …push it, man. :28

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

See Pictures From The “All Eyez On Me” Movie Screening!

23 photos Launch gallery

See Pictures From The “All Eyez On Me” Movie Screening!

Continue reading #Donjuanfasho MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEK!

See Pictures From The “All Eyez On Me” Movie Screening!

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , movies , Opening , This , Week

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 18 hours ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 19 hours ago
08.03.17
Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As…
 22 hours ago
08.03.17
Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 3 days ago
08.01.17
Photos