WTFasho MARK ZUCKERBERG: Planning 2020 Run?

Mark Zuckerberg appears to be preparing a campaign for the White House.
The Facebook founder just hired the pollster used by Hillary Clinton. The official bio of Joel Beneson brags that he’s the “only Democratic pollster to have played a leading role in three winning presidential campaigns.”
And in recent months, Zuckerberg brought aboard David Plouffe, who managed President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Also on the team is the guy who ran President George W. Bush’s reelection. He’s assembled a bi-partisan think tank.
Insiders claim this isn’t about public office. Instead, Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan have pledged about $45 billion toward philanthropy. The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative would want to gauge public opinion as it determined where to donate. (Politico)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Facebook can scrap gazillion pieces of personal info about every potential voter. Zuckerberg might tailor his message based on all the free data we’ve been feeding him.
- 2020 could become the battle of the billionaires: Donald Trump versus Zuckerberg. Potentially the most expensive election in history.
- In 2020, Zuckerberg will be 36 years old, just beyond the candidate minimum requirement of age 35.
- In 2020, Donald Trump will still be twice as old as Zuckerberg (74 years old versus 36).
- Kanye West and The Rock have teased possible runs to the White House.