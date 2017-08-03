WTFasho MARK ZUCKERBERG: Planning 2020 Run?

Mark Zuckerberg appears to be preparing a campaign for the White House.

The Facebook founder just hired the pollster used by Hillary Clinton. The official bio of Joel Beneson brags that he’s the “only Democratic pollster to have played a leading role in three winning presidential campaigns.”

And in recent months, Zuckerberg brought aboard David Plouffe, who managed President Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Also on the team is the guy who ran President George W. Bush’s reelection. He’s assembled a bi-partisan think tank.

Insiders claim this isn’t about public office. Instead, Zuckerberg and his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan have pledged about $45 billion toward philanthropy. The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative would want to gauge public opinion as it determined where to donate. (Politico)

