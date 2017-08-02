The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How The MTV VMAs Are Going Gender-Less [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
The MTV VMAs are a gun time every year, known for the outrageous stunts that tend to get pulled by celebrities. Another iconic part of the VMAs is the little moonman that gets rewarded to those who take home the win in their categories. But this year, the moonman is no longer. Click on the audio player to hear more from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

