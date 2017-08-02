The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jess With The Mess: The Real Reason R. Kelly’s Ticket Sales Are Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: Jess Hilarious

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment


R. Kelly is having a bit of a rough time since news of his alleged weird sex cult, in which women are reportedly being brainwashed and held against their will, hit the web. The R&B crooner has had to cancel four shows on his current tour. His camp has tried to deny that it has anything to do with his latest scandal, while many people attribute the lack of ticket sales to a boycott of some sort.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But Jess Hilarious says the reason is simpler than that. Click the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: What Women Who Used To Live With R. Kelly Say About Him [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Is This The Real Reason R. Kelly’s Captives Won’t Leave? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Has Anyone Ever Checked R. Kelly For His Suspicious Sexual Practices? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Continue reading Jess With The Mess: The Real Reason R. Kelly’s Ticket Sales Are Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 18 hours ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 19 hours ago
08.03.17
Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As…
 22 hours ago
08.03.17
Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 3 days ago
08.01.17
Photos