9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Rihanna Claps Backs At Body Shamers

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk/BET / Getty


Lately, there have been rumors circulating that Rihanna’s preggo, but whether that’s the case or not we can all agree that Rihanna has gained some weight.

The weight looks good on her might I add. It seems that she has gained weight in all the right places, but of course the internet has to find a way to critique  the Wild Thoughts singer’s figure.

A fan posted a video on Rihanna from 2015.


The video was a way to call out everyone referring to Rihanna as “Too Fat”.

She then took to the comments saying “Somebody called me too fat? (laughing Emoji)”

I know you didn’t think that Rihanna sat back and let this talk continue, although i’m very certain she could careless about what anyone has to say.

That may be quite evident with her recent IG post of a meme that said, “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane” and a sad face.

Y’all let my girl live because she still looks fabulous, Slay RiRi Slay!

source:huffintonpost.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 19 hours ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 20 hours ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 24 hours ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 24 hours ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Photos