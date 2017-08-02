Rihanna Claps Backs At Body Shamers

Lately, there have been rumors circulating that Rihanna’s preggo, but whether that’s the case or not we can all agree that Rihanna has gained some weight.

The weight looks good on her might I add. It seems that she has gained weight in all the right places, but of course the internet has to find a way to critique the Wild Thoughts singer’s figure.

A fan posted a video on Rihanna from 2015.

The video was a way to call out everyone referring to Rihanna as “Too Fat”.

She then took to the comments saying “Somebody called me too fat? (laughing Emoji)”

I know you didn’t think that Rihanna sat back and let this talk continue, although i’m very certain she could careless about what anyone has to say.

That may be quite evident with her recent IG post of a meme that said, “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane” and a sad face.

Y’all let my girl live because she still looks fabulous, Slay RiRi Slay!

source:huffintonpost.com

