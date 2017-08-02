Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

BILL COSBY: Lead Attorney Resigns

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment

The lead lawyer for Bill Cosby quit on him.

A judge granted permission for Brian McMonagle to resign from defending the disgraced comic. A source revealed, (quote) “Brian cares, but he’s not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there’s no cooperation from his client and his client’s publicist.”

Cosby is due back in court this November. This is a re-trial on sexual assault charges. McMonagle was responsible for achieving a hung jury earlier this summer, though he won’t be around to work his legal voodoo the second time.

Cosby seeks new representation. In three weeks, he will attend a preliminary hearing and present to the judge a request for his new defense team. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • If your own defense attorney won’t stick by you, just how guilty is Cosby?
  • His publicist faced a firestorm of criticism after declaring Cosby would go on a speaking tour and instruct young men how to avoid false charges of sexual assault.
  • Before the first trial even started, Bill Cosby burned through three lawyers.
  • Cosby has deep pockets so the gig pays well. There will always be a hired gun who craves the TV news cameras.
  • If only Cosby’s accused hadn’t waited so long. A conviction, jail sentence, and sizable compensation would’ve been likely.
  • It’s almost cruel and unusual punishment to throw an 80-year-old man behind bars.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

14 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

Continue reading BILL COSBY: Lead Attorney Resigns

Happy Birthday Bill Cosby: 15 Of The Best Moments From ‘The Cosby Show’

attorney , bill cosby , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Lead , Resigns

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 19 hours ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 20 hours ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 24 hours ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 24 hours ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Photos