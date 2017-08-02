BILL COSBY: Lead Attorney Resigns

The lead lawyer for Bill Cosby quit on him.

A judge granted permission for Brian McMonagle to resign from defending the disgraced comic. A source revealed, (quote) “Brian cares, but he’s not going to continue to put his stellar reputation on the line if there’s no cooperation from his client and his client’s publicist.”

Cosby is due back in court this November. This is a re-trial on sexual assault charges. McMonagle was responsible for achieving a hung jury earlier this summer, though he won’t be around to work his legal voodoo the second time.

Cosby seeks new representation. In three weeks, he will attend a preliminary hearing and present to the judge a request for his new defense team. (USA Today)

