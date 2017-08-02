Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

ALABAMA JAILBREAK: Final Escapee Caught

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment

Authorities have captured the last of 12 escaped inmates from a county jail in Alabama.

24-year old Brady Kilpatrick was captured at a home in Martin County, Florida Tuesday night. He had been on the run since Sunday when he and 11 other prisoners used peanut butter to alter the numbers on an outside door, which tricked a guard into believing he was opening a cell door. They all slipped out of the facility all but Kilpatrick were captured within eight hours.

Kilpatrick is doing time for marijuana possession and is likely to have more time added to his sentence. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The county jail needs to train its staff better and also not give inmates anymore peanut butter.
  • He really messed things up for himself by escaping. He was only serving a short sentence for marijuana possession.
  • Some of the other escapees are doing time for attempted murder and were considered dangerous.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

2 photos Launch gallery

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

Continue reading ALABAMA JAILBREAK: Final Escapee Caught

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

  Kevin Gates is about to head to jail to start a six month sentence. Details below: According to Fox 13, a jury of six white women found the “2 Phones” rapper guilty yesterday after just two hours of deliberation. Kevin will spend 180 days in a Polk County jail and one-year probation, reportedly three times what prosecutors asked for from the judge. You’ll recall, the Baton Rouge rapper foolishly kicked 19-year-old Miranda Dixon in the chest during a performance at Rumors Night Club in Lakeland, Florida. He later said he kicked her because she kept grabbing his pants and ankles. The video of him kicking the woman went viral and he was charged with battery in September 2015. Kevin’s lawyer, Jose Baez (who represented Casey Anthony, sigh), tried to have the charges dropped under the Stand Your Ground Law, but that didn’t stick. Mr. Baez also accused the woman of lying about her injuries in order to get money. “Her credibility is to be questioned and you will not be able to beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt in this case believe her and that is why you should enter a verdict of not guilty in this case,” Mr. Baez said. READ MORE  

ALABAMA JAILBREAK , Caught , donjuanfasho , Escapee , Fasho Celebrity News , final

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 19 hours ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 20 hours ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 24 hours ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 24 hours ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Photos