ALABAMA JAILBREAK: Final Escapee Caught

Authorities have captured the last of 12 escaped inmates from a county jail in Alabama.

24-year old Brady Kilpatrick was captured at a home in Martin County, Florida Tuesday night. He had been on the run since Sunday when he and 11 other prisoners used peanut butter to alter the numbers on an outside door, which tricked a guard into believing he was opening a cell door. They all slipped out of the facility all but Kilpatrick were captured within eight hours.

Kilpatrick is doing time for marijuana possession and is likely to have more time added to his sentence. (ABC News)

Fasho Thoughts:

The county jail needs to train its staff better and also not give inmates anymore peanut butter.

He really messed things up for himself by escaping. He was only serving a short sentence for marijuana possession.

Some of the other escapees are doing time for attempted murder and were considered dangerous.