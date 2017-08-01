Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

50 CENT: Threatens To Take Power to New Network

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 2 mins ago
Leave a comment

Power is Starz’s highest-rated show — but it might not be for long.

After an apparent dispute with the network, 50 Cent is threatening to take the network’s biggest hit elsewhere. The morning after the series’ latest episode premiered, Fif’ logged onto Instagram with something to get off his chest. He wrote, “I woke up feeling a little different about Power this morning… If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean, Starz? I’m taking my talents to South Beach, [eff] this.”

In another post, 50 noted that the show’s current season is winding down, writing, “4 more episodes then you know, NINO.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • 50 is a master of using social media to promote himself and his endeavors. Maybe he just wants to get people talking.
  • 50’s been talking about wanting to have his character killed off for a while now, so he can move on to other projects.
  • One issue producers had with the network was wanting to do 12 episodes this season and having to settle for less.

 

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

15 photos Launch gallery

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

Continue reading 50 CENT: Threatens To Take Power to New Network

50 Cent Rips the Super Jam 2016 Stage

 

50 cent , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , network , New , Power , Take , Threatens , to

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 5 hours ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 22 hours ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into A Club…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
LOL: Rihanna Reacts To People Calling Out Her…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Tyra Banks Regrets Posting Her Son’s Photo On…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Photos