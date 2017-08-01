50 CENT: Threatens To Take Power to New Network

Power is Starz’s highest-rated show — but it might not be for long.
After an apparent dispute with the network, 50 Cent is threatening to take the network’s biggest hit elsewhere. The morning after the series’ latest episode premiered, Fif’ logged onto Instagram with something to get off his chest. He wrote, “I woke up feeling a little different about Power this morning… If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean, Starz? I’m taking my talents to South Beach, [eff] this.”
In another post, 50 noted that the show’s current season is winding down, writing, “4 more episodes then you know, NINO.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- 50 is a master of using social media to promote himself and his endeavors. Maybe he just wants to get people talking.
- 50’s been talking about wanting to have his character killed off for a while now, so he can move on to other projects.
- One issue producers had with the network was wanting to do 12 episodes this season and having to settle for less.
