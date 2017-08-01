50 CENT: Threatens To Take Power to New Network

Power is Starz’s highest-rated show — but it might not be for long.

After an apparent dispute with the network, 50 Cent is threatening to take the network’s biggest hit elsewhere. The morning after the series’ latest episode premiered, Fif’ logged onto Instagram with something to get off his chest. He wrote, “I woke up feeling a little different about Power this morning… If the biggest show on your network doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean, Starz? I’m taking my talents to South Beach, [eff] this.”

In another post, 50 noted that the show’s current season is winding down, writing, “4 more episodes then you know, NINO.”

