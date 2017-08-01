ASAP MOB: Cozy Tapes Volume 2: Too Cozy This Month

ASAP Mob is taking over the month of August with music, merch and special events.

The “Awgest” movement will see a month’s worth of releases from the Harlem collective. ASAP Twelvyy‘s 12 is coming this Friday, ASAP Ferg‘s Still Striving drops August 18th, and the Mob’s Cozy Tapes Volume 2: Too Cozy is out on August 25th.

The month will also feature special events, pop-up shows and shops, and more. Afterward, the Mob are set to embark on a tour spanning September to November.

Fasho Thoughts:

The original Cozy Tape featured Juicy J , Wiz Khalifa , Lil Uzi Vert , Tyler the Creator and Playboi Carti .

featured , , , and . It’s gonna be a hot summer.

ASAP Rocky is a trendsetter. Will more crews follow his lead?

