ASAP MOB: Cozy Tapes Volume 2: Too Cozy This Month

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 6 mins ago
ASAP Mob is taking over the month of August with music, merch and special events.

The “Awgest” movement will see a month’s worth of releases from the Harlem collective. ASAP Twelvyy‘s 12 is coming this Friday, ASAP Ferg‘s Still Striving drops August 18th, and the Mob’s Cozy Tapes Volume 2: Too Cozy is out on August 25th.

The month will also feature special events, pop-up shows and shops, and more. Afterward, the Mob are set to embark on a tour spanning September to November.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The original Cozy Tape featured Juicy JWiz KhalifaLil Uzi VertTyler the Creatorand Playboi Carti.
  • It’s gonna be a hot summer.
  • ASAP Rocky is a trendsetter. Will more crews follow his lead?
