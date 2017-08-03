T.I. Shares Wedding Pics With Tiny

It’s none of my business though.
T.I. makes it his to share a few wedding pics of him and Tiny on their anniversary with some heart felt words.
Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs H. Looking at these pics Seems like the time flew by. Never a dull moment… Everyday we LIT!!!! Stay Making this Family shit look sexy. They ain't never seen shit like US!!!! Can't expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it's unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up,whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That's all I can ask for. With all my love… Mr.H. @majorgirl
Don’t think we’ll see this divorce get finalized. Hey, if they can work it out more power to them.
