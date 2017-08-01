Lauryn Hill Tells Us Why We Haven’t Heard New Music

Year after year we find ourselves asking the same question. Will we ever get new music from Lauryn Hill? Yes, she announced a tour with Nas, but will she be performing anything new.

I don’t have the answers, but someone just might.

“She just felt uninspired,” said Pras, who cited a lot of the great music that was coming out in the hip-hop world at the time as the context in which she made that decision. “This is a woman who has to feel inspired to create.” According to Pras, money was never a driving force in Hill’s mind, saying that, rich or not, she’d have made the exact same decision about studio music-making ten times over.” – HNHH

