Lauryn Hill Tells Us Why We Haven’t Heard New Music

Written By: ashmac

Posted 2 hours ago
Source: Aurélien Morissard/IP3 / Getty

Year after year we find ourselves asking the same question. Will we ever get new music from Lauryn Hill? Yes, she announced a tour with Nas, but will she be performing anything new.

I don’t have the answers, but someone just might.

“She just felt uninspired,” said Pras, who cited a lot of the great music that was coming out in the hip-hop world at the time as the context in which she made that decision. “This is a woman who has to feel inspired to create.” According to Pras, money was never a driving force in Hill’s mind, saying that, rich or not, she’d have made the exact same decision about studio music-making ten times over.” – HNHH

