WTFasho ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Has Resigned!!!

Just 10 days after being named White House communications director, the outspoken and cocky Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from the post, according to ABC News.

Scaramucci had a very busy tenure at the White House. He encouraged the firing of Chief of Staff Reince Preibus. He gave an expletive-filled interview to The New Yorker in which he slammed several members of President Trump‘s senior staff. His personal life was also shaken up by the news that his wife had filed for divorce.

According to the New York Times, the decision to remove Scaramucci came at the behest of Trump’s new Chief of Staff, John Kelly.