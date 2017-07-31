Fasho Celebrity News
#WTFasho ANTHONY SCARAMUCCI: Has Resigned!!!

Just 10 days after being named White House communications director, the outspoken and cocky Anthony Scaramucci has resigned from the post, according to ABC News.

Scaramucci had a very busy tenure at the White House. He encouraged the firing of Chief of Staff Reince Preibus. He gave an expletive-filled interview to The New Yorker in which he slammed several members of President Trump‘s senior staff. His personal life was also shaken up by the news that his wife had filed for divorce.

According to the New York Times, the decision to remove Scaramucci came at the behest of Trump’s new Chief of Staff, John Kelly.

June 14th is a very interesting day for America. Although some people recognize it as Donald Trump’s birthday, wise people know that there are other monumental things that happened on this very day. This day marks 200 days remaining until the end of the year and usually falls on a Tuesday or Thursday — rarely a Wednesday. But with Trump as the leader of the free world, even calendar dates are feeling unsure about themselves these days. Check out these other moments to remember on June 14, besides Donald Trump’s birthday.

