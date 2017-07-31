How Da Brat Addressed Rick Ross’ Controversial Comments On Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During a radio interview, Rick Ross was asked why he hasn’t signed a female rapper to his label. He then proceeded to have to remove his foot from his mouth in the days following, when people slammed him for being so complicit in the sexist mechanisms of the music industry.

Da Brat even spoke up about it herself, choosing to speak to the female rappers out there trying to work with the Rick Rosses of the world. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

