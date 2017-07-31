The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Da Brat Addressed Rick Ross’ Controversial Comments On Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 24 hours ago
During a radio interview, Rick Ross was asked why he hasn’t signed a female rapper to his label. He then proceeded to have to remove his foot from his mouth in the days following, when people slammed him for being so complicit in the sexist mechanisms of the music industry.

Da Brat even spoke up about it herself, choosing to speak to the female rappers out there trying to work with the Rick Rosses of the world. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

The VH1 Hip-Hop Honors are tonight (Monday, July 11), and this year, the network is honoring the women. To get ready, we’re looking back at the best videos by some of our favorite leading ladies from past and present.

