Tune into What Would Diplo Do? Thursdays on VICELAND

Written By: sammkalany

Posted 3 mins ago
Leave a comment

 

Sup fam?? I know what you’re thinking: I wish there was a show about superstar DJ Diplo. A show that stars James Van Der Beek as Diplo. A show with a scene of James Van Der Beek, as Diplo, running naked through a hotel hallway. Well, VICELAND has heard your demands. James Van Der Beek plays a fictional version of international DJ / producer / music superstar Diplo in the premiere of WHAT WOULD DIPLO DO? Watch the premiere on Thursday at 10pm only on VICELAND. Find your channel at viceland.com

Photos