Photo by Samsung Galaxy at Lollapalooza - Day 3

Vic Mensa Speaks Out Against R. Kelly

Written By: ashmac

Posted 1 hour ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Vic Mensa isn’t shy when it comes to sharing his opinion with the world. He shares his thoughts about the Biebs canceling his tour, and also other Chicago Native R. Kelly.

That’s when things go all the way left. But is he wrong?

 

I see no lies.

