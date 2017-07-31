MTV Is Bringing Back TRL!

I couldn’t be more excited about THIS news! I’ve been saying for a few months now how important music television shows are. Even though we alllllllll have access to watch videos when ever we want, listen to music on any and every streaming device, there is something special about watching a countdown show. With surprise visits from you favorite artists, video premieres, and performances.

Well, the moment has arrived. MTV will be relating ‘Total Request Live’

“The network’s iconic Total Request Live show went off the air nine years ago in 2008 after a strong decade-long run.

Now in an effort to pad on to MTV’s recent resurgence in prominence as far as ratings are concerned, station president Chris McCarthy has announced the intent to bring back TRL this fall, returning to its famous studio in Times Square.

“MTV at its best — whether it’s news, whether it’s a show, whether it’s a docu-series — is about amplifying young people’s voices,” McCarthy tells the New York Times. We put young people on the screen, and we let the world hear their voices. We shouldn’t be writing 6,000-word articles on telling people how to feel.”

Total Request Live was a music countdown show that brought the careers of the likes of Carson Daly and LaLa Anthony to the forefront as network VJs while hosting famous musical acts of the time.

Only time will tell if this reboot will manage to mirror the same successes as its predecessor.” – HNHH

